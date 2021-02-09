Two-year-old girl, diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, gets successfully treated in Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Gleneagles Global Health City in Chennai successfully treated a 2-year-old from Assam, who was detected with a lesion in her mouth last year in April.

According to a statement from the hospital, even though the lesion was not causing any discomfort, the parents wanted her to get examined.

“The condition was reviewed by the oncology team at GGHC and the report suggested a rare type of cancer - Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis - which occurs in 3 to 5 cases per million in children below the age of 15,” the statement said.

The hospital said that the mortality rate in these cases is around 40 percent. The girl was treated initially for six weeks with intravenous chemotherapy and oral steroids.

The girl is presently in maintenance therapy and has recovered well, the hospital said.

Dr S Rajasundaram, Director of Oncology at GGHC, said, "Treating such a young child is extremely challenging and requires clinical expertise. These are some of the commendable surgeries that our team has performed during the pandemic."