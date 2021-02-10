Two-year-old girl successfully treated for rare cancer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City successfully treated a two-year-old girl from Assam, who presented with lesion in her mouth last April.

According to a statement from the hospital, even though the lesion was not causing any discomfort, the parents wanted it examined. “The condition was reviewed by the oncology team and the report suggested Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare type of cancer which occurs in 3 to 5 cases per million in children below the age of 15,” the statement said.

Mortality rate is around 40 per cent. The girl was initially treated for six weeks with intravenous chemotherapy and oral steroids. The girl is presently in maintenance therapy and has recovered well, the hospital said.