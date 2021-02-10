Bid to smuggle hashish, meth foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Cargo Customs foiled bid to smuggle 44-kg hashish and crystal meth totally worth Rs 5.1 crore and arrested two persons, according to Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary.

Chaudhary said officers intercepted an export consignment bound for Doha at Air Cargo Export Shed.

“In the shipping bill seven packages containing 55 weighing machines were declared. On opening the packages, digital weighing scales were found. They appeared to be unusually heavy,” he said. On opening them, specially designed metal boxes were found in the bottom of 52 machines.

“On opening the boxes, two pieces of dark brown material in cake form was found wrapped with plastic strips and sheets,” he said. Testing was conducted and it was confirmed that 44 kg of hashish was concealed in 44 machines. Additionally, 700 gm of Methamphetamine crystals valued at around Rs 70 lakh were found in two machines. The combined valued stood at Rs 5.1 crore.

Meanwhile, 1,620 gm of Pregabalin, a prescription drug used for anxiety disorder and fibromyalgia, were recovered from six machines. This drug does not fall in controlled drug list in India but in many countries it is a controlled drug, said Chaudhary. The exporter, Sree Aalaya, has been arrested. A staff of the Custom house agent was also arrested.