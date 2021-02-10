STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Metro floats tenders for work on phase 2 stretch from Madhavaram to CMBT

Published: 10th February 2021 06:31 PM

Chennai Metro

The work is expected to be completed in three years (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has floated tenders for work on the phase-II stretch between Madhavaram and CMBT. The work is expected to be completed in three years.

Officials said the tenders are for constructing elevated viaducts for 10.2 kilometres, ramps, and 11 metro rail stations on the stretch from Assissi Nagar to CMBT including an underground station at Venugopal Nagar.

The construction will include architectural finishes, plumbing and other work associated with the corridor.

Madhavaram to CMBT comes under corridor-5 of the 118.9 km phase-2 stretch, for which Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation recently.

The stretch has a total of 18 stations, while the tenders have been floated for 11 stations - Venugopal Nagar, Assissi Nagar, Manjambakkam, Velmurugan Nagar, MMBT, Shastri Nagar, Anna Nagar Depot, Tirumangalam, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kaliamman Kovil Street and CMBT.

Officials said that separate tenders are floated for the underground portion from Retteri to Nathamuni, which is an underground stretch consisting of Retteri, Kolathur, Srinivasa Nagar, Villlivakkam, Villivakkam bus terminus and Nadhamuni stations.

The underground stations too are expected to be completed in three years. While there could be traffic diversions in this stretch during the construction period, causing traffic jams, officials expect this would further integrate North Chennai with other parts of the city.

Apart from this, tenders have been floated for the CMBT-Puzhuthivakkam stretch as well as the OMR IT expressway stretch.

Once completed in about six years' time, the whole phase-2 corridor along with phase-1 will carry 25 lakh passengers a day.

Meanwhile, the final touches are going on the phase-1 extension stretch in North Chennai and it is expected to be opened to the public in a week.

