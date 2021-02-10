STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commuters irked as 31G route becomes small bus

Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Commuters along the 31G bus route which plies from Tambaram East to Medavakkam Koot Road complain that the bus has been converted to a small bus recently, leading to overcrowding. The bus route includes Rajakilpakkam, Madambakkam and Vengaivasal.

“Before the pandemic, 31G was an ordinary white board bus and the only one plying along this route. Even as this bus can accommodate anywhere between 60-80 people, it always remained crowded. However, now this bus was converted into a small bus,” said S Anuradha, a resident of Madambakkam. She added that now the bus can only accommodate about half the crowd. 

Since Madambakkam and Kozhipannai areas accommodate a large number of daily wage labourers, they say they are unable to opt for any other mode of transportation.

“It takes Rs 20 for a to and fro trip if we go by bus. But now, all buses are very crowded. Even share autos have increased fares. We either have to wait for a bus or walk. Once summer sets in, it will be even difficult,” said P Zahir, a daily wage labourer from Madambakkam.

The residents request to either convert the bus back to an ordinary white board MTC bus or increase the frequency of small bus. When contacted, an official said they have received the request and patronage will be gauged again and necessary action will be taken.

