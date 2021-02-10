Four of family among 5 killed in road accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four members of a family and the driver of the car in which they were travelling died after the vehicle rammed a parked lorry in Chengalpattu district at around 2.30 am on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as P Subramani (85), a retired PWD staff from Karayanchavadi in Poonamallee, his wife S Indirani (75), daughter S Mahalakshmi (51), granddaughter S Shanthini (18) and driver J Paul Dinakaran (24) from Mangadu.

The police said that the family had gone to visit Samayapuram Temple in Tiruchy on Monday and were returning home when the incident happened. Passersby rushed all five to a nearby government hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

The bodies were sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. The driver of the lorry, P Thangasami (31) from Manapparai was arrested by Padalam police and a probe is on.