Have a hearty talk 

If you are a parent to a child with Congenital Heart Disease, here’s how you can help ensure they have a healthier life

Published: 10th February 2021 06:32 AM

TAPAS RANJAN

By DR BENNY BENJAMIN
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having a child with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) can be stressful and worrisome for a parent. As congenital heart defects in children can range from mild to severe, it is essential for a parent to nevertheless share their concerns with the health provider and never lose hope.

Children with CHD can go on to live normal, fulfilling and driven lives. Apart from getting your child to undergo surgery, making healthy lifestyle changes like stressing less, eating and sleeping right etc., here are a few tips to boost your child’s morale and groom them into confident adults.

Let your child know: As a parent, gather as much information required on your child’s heart condition. Read up and stay up to date on medical procedures that might be of help to your child’s health. Parents should get accurate information about the illness from their healthcare providers and other sources. One should be careful about how to interpret the information you research online. Explain to the child about their condition in simple language without frightening them. The method of keeping your child informed of their condition should be age-appropriate.

Be their best friend: Always watch for cues through their body language and listen to them attentively. Being a part of their recreational activities (play, paint, dance etc.) and let them know that you are always there for them no matter what. Doing the same will help them open up easier.

Don’t be over-controlling: Out of fear, some parents can lean towards being too worried and control the child’s life. This can have an unhealthy impact on the child as he/she might lack confidence and decision- making skills.

Let them make friends: Treat your child no dif ferently from a child without CHD. Never mollycoddle them, but instead let them learn to make friends.

Focus on the positive: Instead of concentrating on what your child does not have, focus on the child’s strengths. Let your child know everyone faces challenges in life and CHD cannot impair them from living a normal happy and healthy life.

Live in the present: Teach your child to practise mindfulness and be in the present. Allot an hour in the morning to practise deep breathing exercises and meditation.

Nutrition is important: As your child grows, they might be influenced by peers to indulge i n unhealthy habits such as eating excess junk food. It is mandatory to help them understand that eating healthy will not only do a world of good for their body but also their mind.

Exercise: Incorporating physical activity every day as a part of the child’s schedule will boost and regulate their appetite, sleep cycle, their body’s functioning etc.

Practice what you preach: As parents, attitude is everything. Directing your thoughts in the right path and making healthy parenting and lifestyle choices will help your child make the right decisions.

(The author is senior consultant Pediatrician& Neonatologist, Fortis Malar Hospital)

