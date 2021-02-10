Man stabs brother to death over property dispute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death after a quarrel over property on Monday. The deceased M Palani of Kamarajar Nagar in Kolathur was running a photocopy shop and lived on the first floor of the house with wife and children.

His brother M Tamilselvan, a construction labourer and a divorcee, lived on the ground floor of their own building. Tamilselvan often quarrelled with Palani, demanding his share in the property. “On Monday evening, after another quarrel Tamilselvan stabbed his brother with a pocket knife and surrendered at Korattur police station,” said police.

After he narrated the incident, the police personnel rushed to the spot, but Palani had already succumbed. His family did not know Palani was killed until police reached the house. His body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and Tamilselvan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.