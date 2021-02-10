Murder plan backfires, gang gets hacked by man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man snatched machete from the gang that came to attack him and assaulted them in broad daylight at Ayapakkam. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

According to police, one Prabakaran had enmity with AIADMK union deputy secretary MM Murthy (45) of Ayapakkam since the latter had bailed out an accused who recently attacked Prabakaran. “On Monday evening, when Murthy was walking on the crowded 1st main road in Ayapakkam, Prabakaran and his friends attacked him from the behind.

Murthy suddenly snatched a machete from one of the gang members and chased them. Murthy managed to hack Prabakaran many times during the chase,” police said. Tirumullaivoyal police rushed Prabakaran, who sustained injuries on nose and shoulder, to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

He was later shifted to a private hospital. Police registered a case and secured three suspects -- S Vijayabaskar (23), M Muthu (23) and S Raju (19) of Ayapakkam. “Murthy cannot be booked as he only attacked them in self defence,” police added.