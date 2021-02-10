New standard operating procedures for colleges 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government has issued revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for higher educational institutions as colleges have been permitted to let all students return. Institutions have been asked to prepare the opening in a phased manner with a complete roster for all departments and batches of students in different programmes.

If colleges have a high strength of students, then classes should be conducted on a rotation basis. The government has said that teaching hours can be extended while following physical distancing. Visitors will not be permitted freely and conditions for entry should be prominently displayed in the reception area.

Much to the dismay of private institutions, the government has said that hostel rooms cannot be shared. This means that many students will have to find residences around the college owing to shortage of rooms on campus. Other physical distancing protocols should be followed as per the SOP issued for final year students and research scholars in December.

