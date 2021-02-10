Warm welcome for winged visitors

Ashwin Prasath and Jatin By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While it’s a little early for that time of the year when birds from different parts of the world flock to the fertile, nourishing watering holes in and around the city, a number of them are already being spotted at Vedanthangal and Perumbakkam lake.

From colonies of Asian openbil storks to solo sightings of whitethroated kingfishers, from the common cormorant to the familiar green bee eater, they are all arriving. TNIE lensmen Ashwin Prasath and Jatin bring you a glimpse of the merriment.