A tryst with temples & traditional games

Twelve temples, 12 traditional games. Kreeda’s 2021 calendar is a treasure trove of information on traditional games inscribed on the floors of the temples of Chennai.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:02 AM

Vinita Sidhartha says she is overwhelmed with the response the calendar has been receiving

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: Twelve temples, 12 traditional games. Kreeda’s 2021 calendar is a treasure trove of information on traditional games inscribed on the floors of the temples of Chennai. What started as a simple effort with an e-version of the calendar to spread word about the rich heritage of Indian games on social media, soon garnered traction from well-wishers and board-game enthusiasts urging Kreeda to come out with physical calendars.

Vinita Sidhartha, the founder of this 18-year-old organisation that has been reviving and documenting these games, is overwhelmed by the response she’s had since the launch of the calendar launched last week. “I circulated the e-version on WhatsApp and people were impressed. The calendar was supposed to be launched by Pongal but the laborious process that went into the compilation took time.

We’ve been cautious with printing to ensure the patterns of these games are captured well in photographs because that can give a realistic picture to people. These are not for people to see, acknowledge and move on. This way, the calendar will be constant reminders of our history,” beams Vinita, who has received 100 orders so far.

Each month on the calendar features a picture of a board game and the temple in which it was found, as of the date Kreeda had documented. There’s also some trivia about temple’s history and the game’s significance, along with the set of rules for play. “Games and temples are a dynamic combination and it’s fascinating how the two influence each other. I’ve curated temples only from Chennai only because my documentation of them has been rigorous in the recent past. Some of these games may not be found in these temples now as a few of them have undergone renovation.

That’s the sad part. The old-world charm sometimes gets lost so we are trying to preserve the maximum when we have the time in hand,” explains Vinita. While Madhava Perumal temple, Thiruporur Murugan temple, Sri Chenna Kesava Perumal temple, Agastheeswarar temple and Kapaleeshwar temple have been featured; kattam vilayattu, aadu puli aatam, nakshatra vilayattu, dahdi and dhayakattam are some of the accompanying games. “Every temple has its history. A littleknown aspect of Indian temples is the games often found inscribed, almost like graffiti, on the stone slabs.

When were they done? It is impossible to date. The deep lines and the geometric patterns and accuracy on hard granite floors indicate a skilled craftsman. Perhaps a pastime during the lunch hour for the temple builders? We can only surmise. What we do know is that the temples have evidence of games played for hundreds of years,” narrates Vinita. What amuses Vinita is the thought and philosophy behind the birth of these games. Having stood the test of time, they stay relevant even today, it seems.

“Here is our tribute to Chennai. Every one of us has a responsibility to revive our games so future generations too can enjoy this rich aspect of our culture. This is not the role of an individual but a community, because our culture is rich, vibrant and well worth preserving. This is a small step. Expect another calendar with a new theme next year,” signs off Vinita.

The calendar is priced at Rs 325. For details, visit: kreedagames.com or call: 9841748309

