Brothers lose livelihood to Covid, die by suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After losing livelihood due the pandemic-induced lockdown, two brothers allegedly died by suicide in Kancheepuram district on Monday. Quoting versions of the neighbours, Kanchi taluk police said the duo stopped interacting with neighbours and forced their wives too from mingling with the outside world. The deceased persons are Sathish Kumar and Vinodh Kumar, both aged around 25.

The duo, both married, was running a automobile tinkering shop on Mandi Street in Kancheepuram, police said, adding that the pandemic hit their business badly. The duo managed to meet family expenses through funds raised by mortgaging jewellery of their wives, police said.

According to the sources, the duo had frequent arguments with their wives and each other during the last few weeks. On Monday, the duo hung themselves in the living room of the house, despite the presence Vinodh Kumar’s wife, a police officer said.

On information, police sent the bodies to Government Kancheepuram Hospital for postmortem examination. An investigation is on to ascertain other reasons’ (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)