Cab driver kidnapped for ransom, two held

Published: 12th February 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday night arrested two persons who allegedly kidnapped a cab driver, posing as anti-vice squad (AVS) police, for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. The police control room received a call around midnight from a man who identified himself as Ramesh from Tirunelveli.

He told the police that his driver, Gnanasekar, was kidnapped along with a car, by a few men claiming to be from the AVS, and that the abductors demanded ransom. Since the car had a GPS device, Ramesh was able to share its location. The area was traced close to MKB Nagar police station, and the information was passed on to them.

“Upon noticing police, three men of the five-member gang fled, however, police managed to secure the other two. Since they kidnapped the driver near a private hospital on the 100 feet road in Korattur, they were handed over to the Korattur police,” said a police officer. The accused were identified as P Prabu (32) and R Udayakumar (32) of Vyasarpadi, while the absconding are Wapah (65), Babu (40) and Solomon (37).

Flesh trade rivalry?
Investigation revealed that the driver’s employer, Ramesh, a resident of Ambattur, was involved in flesh trade and the driver’s job was to ferry Ramesh’s customers to different hotels. Police suspect that Wapah must have hatched the kidnap plan to rob him. He is said to be a rival to Ramesh in the flesh trade. While a hunt was launched for the absconding accused, Ramesh, who is in Tirunelveli, has also been summoned for an inquiry. Further investigation is on.

