Fourth edition of Canara Bank’s SARFAESI property expo kicks off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of Canara Bank’s two-day SARFAESI property expo kicked off in Chennai on Thursday and will go on till Friday evening. The expo was inaugurated by P Palani Samy, Chief General Manager, Canara Bank, Chennai Circle, in the presence of general managers, Kanta Mohapatra and R Kannan.

Executives said that more than 600 properties to the tune of Rs 365 crore are on sale. “They include vacant lands, second-hand houses, apartments and villas,” said an executive. Houses showcased are at prime locations, including Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur and Velachery, among other places, while plots at Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur are also available.

The expo also showcases houses from across the State and provides them at affordable prices. According to a statement, the last three editions of the expo were huge hits. On Thursday, over 150 people visited the expo and booked various plots. Authorities said that there would be a sale of houses on February 26, where people who made bookings would come and buy.

Executives added that in the previous fairs, almost 100 per cent of the houses were sold. “These houses are for all classes of people and the price starts from as low as Rs 20 lakh and goes till Rs 2 crore,” said an executive. “After lockdown, many people have come forward to make new purchases and we expect a boom in the real estate sector,” the executive added. About 50 employees of the bank were present during the event. People can visit the expo at Canara Bank branch at Teynampet, opposite to AG-DMS Metro station.