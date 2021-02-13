Cop held for demanding bribe to act on complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly demanding bribe to take action on a cheating complaint lodged by a manpower consultant. The arrested was identified as Thamim, an SI at T1 Ambattur Police Station, who demanded Rs 20,000 and received Rs 5,000 as advance from the petitioner to act on the complaint.

According to DVAC, a trap was laid on Friday and the SI was arrested. “Phenolphthalein tests proved positive and the currency was recovered. Further process is on,” the directorate said. The complainant, who approached the DVAC after refusing to pay the remaining Rs 15,000, is a manpower consultant who had mobilised 24 people and got them employed as temporary workers for the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The complainant had approached Thamim after he was cheated by an AAI staff, who promised to regularise the temporary jobs of the 24 people by receiving Rs 12 lakh (Rs 50,000 per head), the DVAC said. It may be noted that the Madurai bench of Madras High Court had observed that a person cannot be convicted for corruption on the sole ground that the phenolphthalein test conducted on him/her turned positive.

Rs 20K

The arrested was identified as Thamim, an SI at T1 Ambattur Police Station, who demanded Rs 20,000 and received Rs 5,000 as advance