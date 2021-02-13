Rampant garbage burning on Adyar banks

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Gerugambakkam complain that burning of garbage on the banks of Adyar river is leading to breathing difficulties. Garbage is set on fire near newly constructed bund at Kolapakkam, they said. “We don’t know whether it is the local Panchayat or miscreants doing it, but garbage is burnt at least three times a day.

Many have reported breathing problems due to inhaling smoke,” said K Rajendram, a local. Motorists also complain that visibility has come down considerably on the newly constructed bridge adjacent to Cowl Bazaar bridge.

Since there are at least three schools in the vicinity, a lot of people use the bridge in the morning, when the garbage is burning. The smoke engulfs the entire bridge making it impossible to drive,” said R Vimal, a regular commuter.

“Several commercial establishments in and around the area dump and burn the waste. Besides being an eyesore, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Fumigation works too are not being taken up frequently,” said KR Revathi, another resident. The officials of the local panchayat could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.