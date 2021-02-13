Teenager injures ribs during kabaddi game, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two students from Tondiarpet died in separate incidents recently. 21-year-old Goutham, a UG student, died of electrocution and in another incident 16-year-old Noor Mohammad died after injuring his ribs during a kabaddi match.

Goutham, the eldest son of Kumar (46), is suspected to have suffered an electric shock on Thursday while operating an electronic device in a fancy store, run by the family. Kumar saw his son lying unconscious and rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital, where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

In Mohammad’s case, the class 11 student and the son of Abubaker Siddiqui, was playing Kabbadi with friends in Tondiarpet on February 2. He suffered injuries to his right ribs and underwent treatment in an orthopaedic facility. However, as he continued to experience excruciating pain, he was shifted to Government Stanley Hospital, where he died, police said.