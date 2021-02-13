STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic to be diverted on key stretches in Chennai during PM Modi's visit on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Chennai Metro's extension during his visit to the city

Published: 13th February 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 06:13 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police have restricted vehicular movement on arterial stretches such as Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road and Rajaji Road from 8 am to 1 pm on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Chennai Metro's extension in North Chennai.

MTC buses and other vehicles coming from Koyambedu towards Central Railway Station will be diverted via Nair Bridge, Pantheon Roundabout, Annasalai via Chitra Point.

Vehicles coming from Royapuram to Annasalai/Kamarajar salai can reach their destination via Ibrahim Road, Mint Junction, Basin Bridge, Erukkancherry Road, Ambedkar Road, Purasavakkam.

Vehicles coming from Annasalai towards Royapuram will be diverted via Spencer, Benny Road, Marshal Road, Nair Bridge, Dowton, Perambur Barrack road.

Vehicles coming from South Canal Road towards Gandhi Statue can reach their destination by going through Kutchery Road, Luz Junction, Royapettah High road.

Heavy vehicles and goods carriers will not be allowed to enter inside the Greater Chennai limits on Sunday, said police.

