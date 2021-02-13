Woman stabbed by live-in partner for breaking up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police have launched a hunt for a man who allegedly stabbed his former live-in partner after she decided to reconcile with her husband. The victim has been discharged and is out of danger. The incident happened around 6.30 pm in Venkatraman Street near Choolaipallam. Police said Balachandar, the suspect, and the victim are relatives.

“Both were separated and living together in Kancheepuram for the last few months. However, she decided to reconcile with her husband and came to stay at his house,” said police. Balachandar allegedly insisted that she live with him and asked her to step out for a chat. After she refused, Balachandar took scissors from a shop and stabbed her in abdomen before fleeing. She was rushed to the hospital and, MGR Nagar police launched a hunt for Balachandar.