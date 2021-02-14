STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

12 transpersons to assume charge on PM Modi's visit

As many as 12 transpersons will assume duties on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Washermenpet - Wimco Nagar stretch of Chennai Metro Phase 1 Extension.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

In a first at aiming to secure the rights of transgenders in Pakistan two bills were introduced in the National Assembly.

Representational Photo | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 12 transpersons will assume duties on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Washermenpet - Wimco Nagar stretch of Chennai Metro Phase 1 Extension. They will take charges as ticket operating managers, crowd control personnel and parking ticket operators.

The line between Washermanpet and Wimco Nagar has eight new stations - New Washermanpet, Toll Gate, Kaladipet, Thiruvottiyur, Thiruvottiyur Theradi, Theagaraya College, Tondiarpet and Wimco Nagar. The project of creating equal opportunities for transpersons has been under planning.

In fact New Washermanpet will entirely be run by the transpersons, said Steevez Rodriguez, Creative Head, PeriFerry. PeriFerry, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, Sahodaran and Thozhi, conducted a month-long training for those who were deployed in the CMRL project.

Jaya from Sahodaran told Express, the opportunities were created through the initiative of TANSACS which facilitated the training. “We mobilised the trainees, PeriFerry conducted the training and TANSACS provided the space and opportunity for this,” she said adding that the staff is composed of trans men, trans women and persons who are yet to undergo transition surgeries. “They were trained on-site and provided the specific skill set,” said Jaya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi transpersons
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp