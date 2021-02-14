Chennai man threatens to leak intimate pics of wife, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly threatened to upload intimate photos of his wife, if she failed to give 50 sovereigns of gold and Rs 10 lakh as dowry. According to police, recently the accused, Gowtham (24) of Namakkal, collected five sovereigns of gold and Rs 75,000 cash from his wife claiming he had a family emergency and left for home.

After that Gowtham did not return her calls for over a week, police said. “On Tuesday, when she contacted Gowtham, his mother picked up and allegedly scolded her. Later, Gowtham called her and told her that she must give a dowry of Rs 10 lakh and 50 sovereigns of gold, failing which he would post their intimate photos online,” said a police officer.

The woman lodged a complaint with an All Women Police Station in the city. The police informed their counterparts in Namakkal, who arrested Gowtham under the Dowry Harassment Act, along with other charges.