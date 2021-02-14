STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cooking made fun, without fire

The one-hour event was divided into professional and non-professional categories, with two sub-categories — virtual and on-spot.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chia seed pudding, coconut mojito, avocado dip, coleslaw salad...these were only a handful of green goodness displayed at the sustainable cooking without fire competition hosted by Hotel Savera in association with Indian Oil Corporation as part of Oil and Gas Conservation Week, at the hotel, last Sunday. The event witnessed participants across age groups put their best foot forward to showcase their culinary skills. The one-hour event was divided into professional and non-professional categories, with two sub-categories — virtual and on-spot.

Speaking about the annual event, Nina Reddy, joint managing director, Hotel Savera, said, “We’ve had this competition for more than 12 years now. What’s new this year is the virtual category and we had an overwhelming response of 100 participants who sent videos. These were judged by renowned chef Chandri Bhat. The offline competition was judged by nutritionist R Prabha, and the head chef and sous chef of the hotel. We’ve also had more families participate as a team. The items prepared were also impressive and innovative, thanks to the lockdown, people had the time to experiment in their kitchens.

We had kids as young as four to 17 years take part.” The participants were judged on the basis of presentation, choice of ingredients and innovation. Extra points were given to minimum use of canned and bottled products. The prizes were distributed at IOC office, Nungambakkam, on February 10. In the non-professional category, under beverages, the first prize was given to Malini Suresh for her immunity booster smoothie, the second prize to Raji Ravi for a green goodness drink and third prize to Roopshika Reddy for coconut mojito. Under salads, the first prize was bagged by Padmini Ramesh for sprouts salad, second prize by Geetha Raju for green goodness salad and third by Chandrakala Gulesha for makhana chaat.

Under the main course, the first prize was bagged by Ritu Jain for sushi with a twist, the second prize by Bheeshma for chip n dip and third by Divya Bokaria for sandwich cake. Under desserts, the first prize was won by Aadheeshwari for iron-rich millet balls, second prize by Abhimanyu Pradhan for vegan fruit salad and third prize by Hemalatha for blueberry and chia seed pudding. Special mentions, of those who did not get an award, were made.

In the professional category, under beverages, the first prize was given to D Murugan for detox arugampal elanir, the second prize to Suresh Kumar for spinach and pineapple handi, and third to Linga Murthy for tender coconut and strawberry mint. Under salads, the f irst prize was bagged by Linga Murthy for a vegan salad, second prize by A Prakash for watermelon olive feta salad and third prize by Suresh Kumar for molecular gastronomy yogurt salad.

Under the main course, the first prize was given to D Murugan for bread spinach and carrot idiyappam with chutney, the second prize to A Prakash, for sundried spinach and beet cottage cheese train and third prize to Alexander for aval idli with chutneys. Under desserts, the first prize was given to Hari Krishnan M for tiramisu, second prize to I Palani for marzipan Nutella fruit pudding and third prize to Immanuel for rose barfi. Hotel Savera and IOC plan to continue these competitions to spread awareness on fuel conservation.

Comments

