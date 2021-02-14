STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Covid vaccination drive gets digital fillip

To alleviate apprehensions, officials use videos, pics of those who took the jab already

Published: 14th February 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation health workers and conservency workers getting vaccinated at an urban primary health centre in Perungudi on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after second phase of Covid vaccination drive began for frontline workers, including conservancy workers and hospital staff, Corporation officials said that many of the workers needed to be convinced to take the jab.

“They have several apprehensions, mostly related to adverse effects of the vaccine. Many doctors, who were vaccinated in the first phase, also had apprehensions, but in the second phase, it is higher,” said an official.

“What we do is show them video interviews of those who had already been vaccinated along with photographs of their superior officers who were administered the vaccine earlier. This helps,” the official added. Sumathi, a staff at an Urban Primary Healthcare Centre, who got vaccinated on Saturday, had questions on whether the vaccine, if administered, would have adverse effects on her since she was already on medication for thyroid.

“The doctors and other staff told me I had nothing to worry about. So, I went ahead,” she said. Saranya (name changed), who also took the vaccine on Saturday said that her husband was against it. “Some of his relatives and friends told him that people who took the vaccine became vulnerable to serious health risks, so he asked me not to take it. I was scared initially, but I spoke to a few colleagues who were also getting vaccinated and it helped quell my fears,” she said.

A Corporation health officer said that it was important to publicise the conditions that are not contraindicated for Covid vaccines. “Persons with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection or RT-PCR positive illness, those with a history of chronic diseases and morbidities such as cardiac, neurological, pulmonary, metabolic and renal, those with immuno-deficiency, HIV patients and those on immuno suppression are not contraindicated,” he said, referring to a January 14 letter from Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The second dose of vaccination for those who were vaccinated in the first phase also began on Saturday.

Covid tracker

TN fresh cases 477
Active cases 4,285
Death 5 

On Saturday alone, 53,873 persons were tested by RT-PCR

Of the above 31 primary and 20 contact cases, 5 primary cases (UK returnees) who tested positive are under treatment in separate isolation ward. Remaining 26 primary and 20 contact cases tested negative on follow-up RT-PCR testing and are kept under home quarantine, read an official bulletin

The positive cases among UK returnees were 31 primary cases in total and 20 contact cases

In TN, as many as 20,032 persons have been vaccinated. According to  Health Department, this includes 12,284 healthcare workers, 3,351 frontline workers and 4,397 police personnel

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination drive COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp