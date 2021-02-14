Covid vaccination drive gets digital fillip

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after second phase of Covid vaccination drive began for frontline workers, including conservancy workers and hospital staff, Corporation officials said that many of the workers needed to be convinced to take the jab.

“They have several apprehensions, mostly related to adverse effects of the vaccine. Many doctors, who were vaccinated in the first phase, also had apprehensions, but in the second phase, it is higher,” said an official.

“What we do is show them video interviews of those who had already been vaccinated along with photographs of their superior officers who were administered the vaccine earlier. This helps,” the official added. Sumathi, a staff at an Urban Primary Healthcare Centre, who got vaccinated on Saturday, had questions on whether the vaccine, if administered, would have adverse effects on her since she was already on medication for thyroid.

“The doctors and other staff told me I had nothing to worry about. So, I went ahead,” she said. Saranya (name changed), who also took the vaccine on Saturday said that her husband was against it. “Some of his relatives and friends told him that people who took the vaccine became vulnerable to serious health risks, so he asked me not to take it. I was scared initially, but I spoke to a few colleagues who were also getting vaccinated and it helped quell my fears,” she said.

A Corporation health officer said that it was important to publicise the conditions that are not contraindicated for Covid vaccines. “Persons with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection or RT-PCR positive illness, those with a history of chronic diseases and morbidities such as cardiac, neurological, pulmonary, metabolic and renal, those with immuno-deficiency, HIV patients and those on immuno suppression are not contraindicated,” he said, referring to a January 14 letter from Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The second dose of vaccination for those who were vaccinated in the first phase also began on Saturday.

Covid tracker

TN fresh cases 477

Active cases 4,285

Death 5

On Saturday alone, 53,873 persons were tested by RT-PCR

Of the above 31 primary and 20 contact cases, 5 primary cases (UK returnees) who tested positive are under treatment in separate isolation ward. Remaining 26 primary and 20 contact cases tested negative on follow-up RT-PCR testing and are kept under home quarantine, read an official bulletin

The positive cases among UK returnees were 31 primary cases in total and 20 contact cases

In TN, as many as 20,032 persons have been vaccinated. According to Health Department, this includes 12,284 healthcare workers, 3,351 frontline workers and 4,397 police personnel