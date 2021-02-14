Ex-DGP’s son alleges attack by auto driver

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a month after an auto driver and his friend allegedly attacked former DGP Vaikunth’s son, the latter has lodged a complaint with Abiramapuram police and a hunt has been launched to trace the suspects.

V Vijay, a doctor and resident of Raja Annamalaipuram, said in his complaint that he boarded the autorickshaw of Billa from Alwarpet on January 12 and reached home on Bhagirathi Street, after which an argument broke out between them.

He further claimed that Billa called his friend Karuppan over phone and they allegedly attacked him before fleeing. Vijay had to go outstation for work and he returned only recently, after which he lodged a complaint on Friday.