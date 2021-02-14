Man kills two sons and dies by suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons and died by suicide in Korukkupet on Friday. He was said to be depressed after the death of his wife, a month ago. According to police, the man was identified as Vinoth from Jeeva Nagar. His wife Kavitha had died after an illness, leaving behind two sons, Naveen (3) and Praveen (1).

Vinoth had taken leave on Friday and stayed home. On Saturday morning, since the family did not step out for a long time, the neighbours broke open the door. “Vinoth was found hanging in the bedroom while the boys were lying unconscious on the bed,” said a police officer. R K Nagar police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary inquiry suggests Vinoth gave poison-laced food to the boys. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).