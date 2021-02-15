Cancer Victors’ day celebrated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 100 cancer survivors participated in the ‘Cancer Victors’ Day’ celebrations organised by the Vasantha Memorial Trust on Sunday. The lamp-lighting ceremony at the event symbolised the survivors’ ‘rebirth’ after cancer.

Speaking at the event, Madras High Court Justice TV Thamilselvi said conquering cancer is no easy job, and those affected must be physically and mentally strong for the ordeal, besides receiving good treatment.

“Survivors should support people who are diagnosed with cancer.

They should motivate them to stay strong and overcome cancer. Any disease, including cancer, can be cured; half by the medicine and the other half by the happiness of the patients. So, the affected should always stay happy and strong,” she added.

Recalling how at the peak of the pandemic, doctors and healthcare workers supported patients even beyond providing them medical care, Dr S Manivannan, founder and managing director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, “The pandemic taught a lesson in equality. The rich and poor were equally affected. Amid the Covid outbreak, the message that love and affection towards patients will cure half their diseases, was taught again.”

He added that the support of relatives, friends and attenders of patients is important to help the cancer patients recover. Also, doctors and other staff members of the community should treat every patient with love and affection, which would help cure the patients quicker, he said. “Cancer is curable if detected early and that awareness should be spread,” he further said, and appreciated the Vasantha Memorial Trust for organising the event and spreading awareness on cancer.