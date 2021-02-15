Class 10 boy breaches bio-bubble to meet England players at Chepauk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy breached the bio-secure bubble at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk during the lunch break of the ongoing test series between India and England on Monday.

The young fan jumped over railings, got into the ground, and tried to get in contact with England players who were practicing in one of the pitches on the third day of the second test match.

However, the boy dressed in an Indian jersey promptly returned to the gallery section as instructed by the players. Visuals of the incident were widely shared on social media platforms.

According to Triplicane police, no case was registered as the boy did it out of excitement. He was allowed to go after talks with his parents.

It may be noted that the Indian and the England players entered the bio-secure bubble (a Covid-19 prevention protocol) on January 27, a week before the four-match test series commenced on February 5.

Though the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had announced that the match will take place in a closed-door environment, the rules were relaxed to fill 50 per cent of the audience capacity for the second match that began February 13.

The TNCA had issued strict guidelines for the spectators visiting the stadium. Face mask, covering mouth and nose, is mandatory for entry into the stadium and maintaining social distancing within the stadium premises at all times.