Lorry drivers assaulted, robbed of phones, cash

CHENNAI: Three lorry drivers were assaulted and robbed of their mobile phones and cash near a toll plaza at Kallikuppam near Ambattur on Saturday night, police said.

The victims - Murugan (35), Karthik (35) and Komathinayagam (57) - had parked their vehicles near the toll plaza and gone to sleep when two men arrived on a two-wheeler, attacked them with bill hooks, and took their mobile phones and `10,000 in cash before fleeing, the police said.

The victims alerted their counterparts nearby, who in turn informed the police. A team rushed to the spot and sent the victims to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, the police said, adding that a case has been registered, and a hunt is on for the culprits.

