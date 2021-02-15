STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

More Covid deaths in no-comorbidity group

As per audit done by government, the delay in getting admitted to hospitals is one of the main reasons for deaths.

Published: 15th February 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Within a month, 12 people in the State, who were under the age of 60 years and had no co-morbid conditions, lost their lives to Covid-19. This has raised concerns regarding early diagnosis and treatment. Though the daily toll has been reduced to single-digit figures from 127 on August 15, the highest single-day toll registered in the State so far, the deaths of those with no co-morbid conditions remains an enigma.

A 46-year-old man from Kancheepuram, who tested positive for Covid on February 8, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital the next day and died on February 10 due to Covid pneumonia. He did not have any co-morbid condition. In a similar case, a 54-year-old man from Thanjavur tested positive for the infection on January 28 and was admitted to a private hospital the same day around 1.50 pm. However, he died at 6.08 pm of Covid pneumonia and acute distress respiratory syndrome.

Also, among the 12 victims, at least three died on the same day of admission to hospitals. Doctors and officials blame the delay in getting admitted for this — either private hospitals refer them to government facilities too late, or the patients themselves choose to get admitted for treatment only after the condition has worsened. Speaking to Express, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan confirmed that these two were the main reasons for the high death rate, as per an audit done by the government. 

“We also noticed that a few hospitals are careless while discharging patients. They should at least take blood profiles before discharging them and start interventions. In government hospitals, CT scan and blood profile test are taken for the patients,” said Radhakrishnan. The Health Secretary stressed the need to improve the behaviour of people in terms of seeking early medical intervention. “People should not wait till they develop lung complications before approaching a hospital,” he said.

He, however, said that the number of deaths had come down due to medical professionals and cooperation from the public. The deaths could be prevented by employing a multi-disciplinary approach, said Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. “Deaths occur mainly because of late referrals from a few private hospitals. When the patient reaches early within 30 minutes, all the investigations are done on them, including CT scan and blood profile, and we categorise the patient depending on the progression of the disease — mild or moderate or severe — and start the treatment.

This approach has helped us. The hospital has treated over 30,000 Covid-19 cases so far, and that has given us some experience,” he said. Theranirajan also noted, “The first 5-10 days are crucial to monitor the progression of Covid. So, people should not miss this period. Many of them go to the severe category after five days of showing minimal symptoms.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
no-comorbidity group covid deaths
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp