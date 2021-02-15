Smuggling bid foiled after hot chase

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a 14-km chase, the Gummidipoondi police on Sunday morning intercepted a minivan transporting about 700 kg of red sanders logs hidden under a pile of watermelons.

The police said the minivan jumped a check post in Elavur around 7 am. A team was deployed to intercept it, and a hot chase ensued before the vehicle was stopped near Kavaraipettai.

However, the driver escaped near the Kavaraipettai check post and the police are on the lookout for him.

The logs were later handed over to the Forest department. An official of the department said they weighed 714 kg and are worth about Rs 5 lakh.

