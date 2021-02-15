STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Smuggling bid foiled after hot chase

The police said the minivan jumped a check post in Elavur around 7 am. A team was deployed to intercept it, and a hot chase ensued before the vehicle was stopped near Kavaraipettai.

Published: 15th February 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a 14-km chase, the Gummidipoondi police on Sunday morning intercepted a minivan transporting about 700 kg of red sanders logs hidden under a pile of watermelons.

The police said the minivan jumped a check post in Elavur around 7 am. A team was deployed to intercept it, and a hot chase ensued before the vehicle was stopped near Kavaraipettai.

However, the driver escaped near the Kavaraipettai check post and the police are on the lookout for him.
The logs were later handed over to the Forest department. An official of the department said they weighed 714 kg and are worth about Rs 5 lakh.

700 red sanders
The police said the minivan with 700 red sanders jumped check post. A team intercepted it, after a hot chase, near Kavaraipettai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smuggling
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp