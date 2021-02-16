31G restored as ordinary bus, extended till West Tambaram

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express highlighted 31G that runs between Tambaram East and Medavakkam Koot Road was converted into a small bus on February 10, MTC has now restored it as ordinary bus service.

“We are very happy MTC has restored the ordinary bus service. Also, an added benefit is that 31G has now been extended till West Tambaram,” said S Anuradha of Madambakkam.

Before the pandemic, 31G was an ordinary white board bus and the only bus plying along this route. The bus which could accommodate between 60-80 passengers was always crowded. A large number of daily wage labourers in Madambakkam and Kozhipannai areas were the worst hit as they depended on the bus to go to work.

The conversion of 31G also led to a hike in share auto fares. Locals said that share auto fares from Tambaram East to Madambakkam was increased from Rs 20 per trip to Rs 35 per trip. Now that the bus services have been restored, even the share auto prices are expected to come down.