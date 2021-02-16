STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

31G restored as ordinary bus, extended till West Tambaram

Also, an added benefit is that 31G has now been extended till West Tambaram,” said S Anuradha of Madambakkam.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting to board MTC bus at Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai

Passengers waiting to board MTC bus at Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express highlighted 31G that runs between Tambaram East and Medavakkam Koot Road was converted into a small bus on February 10, MTC has now restored it as ordinary bus service.
“We are very happy MTC has restored the ordinary bus service. Also, an added benefit is that 31G has now been extended till West Tambaram,” said S Anuradha of Madambakkam.

Before the pandemic, 31G was an ordinary white board bus and the only bus plying along this route. The bus which could accommodate between 60-80 passengers was always crowded. A large number of daily wage labourers in Madambakkam and Kozhipannai areas were the worst hit as they depended on the bus to go to work.

The conversion of 31G also led to a hike in share auto fares. Locals said that share auto fares from Tambaram East to Madambakkam was increased from Rs 20 per trip to Rs 35 per trip. Now that the bus services have been restored, even the share auto prices are expected to come down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Tambaram MTC
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp