STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

35% health workers took Covid vaccine second dose: Health Secretary

Second dose vaccination, for those who received first dose, began on Saturday

Published: 16th February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan took the second dose of Covid Vaccination at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, in Chennai on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only over 35 per cent of healthcare workers received a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday. The second dose, for those who were administered the first dose, had begun on the day in the State.

On January 16, when the vaccination drive was launched, a total of 3,126 healthcare and frontline workers, working in Tamil Nadu hospitals, took the vaccine. But when the second dose began on Saturday, only 1,154 people took the vaccine. 

The Health Secretary was one of the recipients. He received Covaxin at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Speaking to press he said, the body will develop antibodies after 14 days of the second dose. “Those who received the first dose should listen to the advice of medical experts and the ICMR, and get vaccinated on the 28th day of the first dose. Merely taking the first dose will not be effective,” he said.

He added that a few districts had poor vaccination coverage, including Chennai and Chengalpattu. The respective district collectors and Chennai Corporation Commissioner were instructed to frame a micro-planning on increasing the coverage. Radhakrishnan added, in Vellore and Tiruvarur only 25 per cent of vaccine coverage was achieved. In Tiruvallur, it is 21 per cent and in Tirunelveli, it is 27 per cent. Till date, over 2.47 lakh people have been vaccinated in the State, of which 2.10 lakh were healthcare workers.

Vaccine for poll officials
The vaccination will be open for poll officials and workers as the elections are fast approaching. Their registration will begin from this week, said Radhakrishnan. He added that the State has also requested the Union Health Ministry to parallely open the vaccine for people with comorbidities below the age of 50, and for those who are above 50 years, to avoid wastage of the vaccine.

Regarding the State’s vaccine wastage, the secretary said that it was within the permissible limit. Stating that dengue cases were being reported in State, Radhakrishnan also requested people not to leave water drums, overhead tanks open, and asked them close it properly to avoid breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

Tamil Nadu vaccinated 21,645 people against Covid-19 on Monday. According to the Health Department data, among 21,645 people, as many as 15,717 were healthcare workers; 3,309 frontline workers and 2,619 were police personnel. So far, as many as 2.69 lakh people have been vaccinated across the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health workers COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp