STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Documenting the scourge of the rice bowl

New Delhi has been the site of the protests against the three new farm laws since November 2020.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

The documentary is based in the Cauvery Delta belt

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: New Delhi has been the site of the protests against the three new farm laws since November 2020. The Budget promise resources and fund allocation for the contentious Chennai-Salem highway project, one that was vehemently opposed by farmers for it requires the acquisition of thousands of agricultural lands. While newer issues in the agriculture sector continue to take up our collective interest, here’s documentary filmmaker Tamil Prabhagaran who has focused the lens on the unresolved issues of Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl — the several fossil fuel projects in the Cauvery Delta region and the havoc it’s wrought — with Soru. 

“The movie’s working line is: how India’s dream on fossil fuel knocking the door of climate change and endangering onshore and offshore of Cauvery Delta region (rice bowl) of Tamil Nadu. It’s about the exploration projects happening (and planned for) in the land and sea in these regions. It looks into the agricultural problems that affect the rice bowl region, and how the oil/hydrocarbon projects have added to this,” he narrates. 

The film features the woes of the people of the core Cauvery Delta districts — Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam. It was media reports and stray information about these projects that got him interested in the subject. He began work on it three years ago, planning to make a documentary short. But, when he landed in these districts for research, he understood how much people like him from the outside do not know about what’s happening in plain sight. “I had seen the presence of a few oil wells in TV reports. But, it was when I reached there that I realised they were everywhere. Besides the active ones, many had been drilled and abandoned too. That such massive projects had been sanctioned for the region that guarantees our food grain production came as a shock,” he shares. 

For the farmers there, the problems start from the seed and last till insurance claim. Going beyond the sheer threat this poses to agricultural activity and, ultimately, climate change, the movie also delves into the politics of the oil game. Even as it talks about the profits that can be had by plundering the resources of this fertile belt, the movie will also tell you about who gets to benefit from these profits. The many contradictions within the government agencies that allow for these projects on such questionable turf have also been explored. 

The going was not without its share of troubles. One of them had been how little the local people were aware of what’s happening around them. “These projects had many a name. First, they said oil wells; then, it was methane extraction and hydrocarbon exploration. This did not only confuse me; the local people were equally confused. That all this is one and the same was made clear by the Hydrocarbon Exploration License Policy brought out by the Central government,” he says. Getting some of the authorities to talk also had not been easy. But, beyond these functional difficulties, it was presenting the larger picture that proved to be the biggest challenge. “When the world is moving towards renewable energy, the government is constantly presenting fossil fuel as a means of development.

These projects, over the years, have offered no benefit to these districts or its people. Bringing out this narrative was challenging. Even shooting certain things turned out to be a problem. But, this offers a balanced narrative with fifty per cent of the movie hosting the opponent’s views as well,” he reveals. Besides farmers, the film also features activists on the ground and working alongside the farmers — be it Bharathi Selvan from Mannargudi, professor Jayaraman or Iranian.

The film, funded by the NGO Poovulagin Nanbargal, has garnered attention with the release of the music single Enga Nilam Enga? by Therukkural Arivu of the Casteless Collective fame. Within days of its release, the 3.50-minute song has received an overwhelming response on social media. The movie is set to be released by the end of this month and will be available on YouTube.

Watch the single on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR2BDfEd_FuQfZ0wO2hSjs-KPycjA9CLw5UsUfSerR-mtQqvIXgsuVcCI2M&v=TCNwKCUexU4&feature=youtu.be

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp