Documenting the scourge of the rice bowl

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: New Delhi has been the site of the protests against the three new farm laws since November 2020. The Budget promise resources and fund allocation for the contentious Chennai-Salem highway project, one that was vehemently opposed by farmers for it requires the acquisition of thousands of agricultural lands. While newer issues in the agriculture sector continue to take up our collective interest, here’s documentary filmmaker Tamil Prabhagaran who has focused the lens on the unresolved issues of Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl — the several fossil fuel projects in the Cauvery Delta region and the havoc it’s wrought — with Soru.

“The movie’s working line is: how India’s dream on fossil fuel knocking the door of climate change and endangering onshore and offshore of Cauvery Delta region (rice bowl) of Tamil Nadu. It’s about the exploration projects happening (and planned for) in the land and sea in these regions. It looks into the agricultural problems that affect the rice bowl region, and how the oil/hydrocarbon projects have added to this,” he narrates.

The film features the woes of the people of the core Cauvery Delta districts — Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam. It was media reports and stray information about these projects that got him interested in the subject. He began work on it three years ago, planning to make a documentary short. But, when he landed in these districts for research, he understood how much people like him from the outside do not know about what’s happening in plain sight. “I had seen the presence of a few oil wells in TV reports. But, it was when I reached there that I realised they were everywhere. Besides the active ones, many had been drilled and abandoned too. That such massive projects had been sanctioned for the region that guarantees our food grain production came as a shock,” he shares.

For the farmers there, the problems start from the seed and last till insurance claim. Going beyond the sheer threat this poses to agricultural activity and, ultimately, climate change, the movie also delves into the politics of the oil game. Even as it talks about the profits that can be had by plundering the resources of this fertile belt, the movie will also tell you about who gets to benefit from these profits. The many contradictions within the government agencies that allow for these projects on such questionable turf have also been explored.

The going was not without its share of troubles. One of them had been how little the local people were aware of what’s happening around them. “These projects had many a name. First, they said oil wells; then, it was methane extraction and hydrocarbon exploration. This did not only confuse me; the local people were equally confused. That all this is one and the same was made clear by the Hydrocarbon Exploration License Policy brought out by the Central government,” he says. Getting some of the authorities to talk also had not been easy. But, beyond these functional difficulties, it was presenting the larger picture that proved to be the biggest challenge. “When the world is moving towards renewable energy, the government is constantly presenting fossil fuel as a means of development.

These projects, over the years, have offered no benefit to these districts or its people. Bringing out this narrative was challenging. Even shooting certain things turned out to be a problem. But, this offers a balanced narrative with fifty per cent of the movie hosting the opponent’s views as well,” he reveals. Besides farmers, the film also features activists on the ground and working alongside the farmers — be it Bharathi Selvan from Mannargudi, professor Jayaraman or Iranian.

The film, funded by the NGO Poovulagin Nanbargal, has garnered attention with the release of the music single Enga Nilam Enga? by Therukkural Arivu of the Casteless Collective fame. Within days of its release, the 3.50-minute song has received an overwhelming response on social media. The movie is set to be released by the end of this month and will be available on YouTube.

Watch the single on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR2BDfEd_FuQfZ0wO2hSjs-KPycjA9CLw5UsUfSerR-mtQqvIXgsuVcCI2M&v=TCNwKCUexU4&feature=youtu.be