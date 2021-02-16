STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly 10K passengers travel on North Chennai Metro line a day after its launch by PM Modi

The North Chennai Metro line, however, had fewer passengers compared to those in Central and South Chennai where close to 35,000 people used the services

Published: 16th February 2021 01:59 PM

People wait to board Metro train at Washermenpet. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the 9-kilometre North Chennai Metro line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 9972 people commuted on the stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar on Monday.

A total of 80,152 passengers travelled in the Metro across the city on Monday. The Metro station at Central witnessed the highest passenger flow of 7562 followed by the Airport station with 4791.

The North Chennai Metro line, however, had fewer passengers compared to those in Central and South Chennai where close to 35,000 people used the services.

Officials said this is only the initial period and eventually they expect at least 2 lakh passengers to commute on the North Chennai stretch.

The nine-kilometre stretch has eight Metro stations and connects North Chennai to South Chennai in one hour.

