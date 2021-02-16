Press and media persons in Chennai eligible for Covid-19 vaccination: Corporation chief G Prakash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Media and press personnel in Chennai are eligible for vaccination for COVID-19, announced the city civic body. Chennai corporation commissioner G Prakash on Tuesday said that the civic body has initiated the chapter of administering the vaccine to all members of the press and media.

"It will give great confidence and also safety for all of you (media persons). I appeal to all to take the jab without any hesitation or misconceptions," Prakash said.

The corporation chief also added that the state government had permitted vaccination for those deputed for elections and since the media is also an integral part, they will be administered the vaccine.

Presently, 2,69,017 people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu and the number of daily beneficiaries has been increasing since the government opened up the inoculation for other frontline workers including the police, sanitation staff and others.