STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

It’s all in the genes

To reduce congenital malformities and genetic disorders, Dr Prakash Gambhir shines Light on the need  for and importance of genetic testing

Published: 17th February 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Prakash Gambhir

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As parents, we take several precautionary steps to ensure that our little one is safe and healthy. While parents of this generation go above and beyond to educate themselves about various medical frontiers to secure the future of their child, there are still a few areas that remain grey. One of them being the importance of genetic testing and its role in treating childhood on-set disorders.

In urban areas, congenital malformations and genetic disorders are the third most common cause of mortality in newborns. With a very large population and high birth rate, and consanguineous marriage (marriage between close relatives) favoured in many communities, prevalence of genetic disorders is high in India. Dr Prakash Gambhir, chief medical scientist, LifeCell, lists five key points about genetic testing to help parents provide a healthy future for their child.

What is genetic disorder?
Genetic disorder is any disease caused by a change in the DNA sequence either in parts or whole. Some people carry genes of genetic illnesses and might not show any signs themselves. Symptoms are caused only if two of the problem gene are inherited. In the case of babies with genetic disorders, a problematic gene is passed onto the baby by each parent. Some of the common genetic disorders among children are thalassemia, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragileX, hemophilia, and autism.

What is genetic testing?
It is a simple blood test that examines your DNA to check for alterations in your genes that may lead to illnesses. The test  can help doctors identify defective genes and recommend diagnosis/treatment effectively.

  • Early detection and cure
    In the case of most genetic disorders, early diagnosis and intervention play a critical role. This means early genetic testing will help to prevent, treat, or improve the quality of life for patients through medication, dietary modifications, or other therapies. A recent study showcased that it takes more than seven physicians and four years to diagnose such rare disorders. A simple blood test during the course of the pregnancy can help your doctor intervene with the right treatment plan.
  • Birth defect
    If you are parents of a child with birth defect, it is important to understand the root cause and be prepared for your second child. Not all birth defects are genetic problems and it could be due toseveral other causes such physical trauma before birth, infection or exposure to toxins. Genetic testing will help in identifying the likelihood of inheriting a genetic disorder.
  • Inherited illness
    Do you know a close relative with inherited genetic disorder? It is vital for parents in this case to undergo a genetic testing to avoid/eliminate any doubts. This precautionary step will help doctors understand your family history in detail and be prepared to fight for the safety of your child.
  • Identify responsiveness
    to medications Early genetic testing for newborn can also help understand how baby will respond to a medication or certain treatments. Pharmacogenomics is the tailoring of drug treatments to people’s genetic makeup, a form of ‘personalised medicine
  • Expanded coverage of conditions
    Standard newborn screening can only screen for limited number of conditions and the results are also dependent on various internal and external factors. Newborn genetic testing goes beyond the limited number of conditions and being a DNA-based test, the results are not influenced by any factors.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp