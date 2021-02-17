Labourer crushed to death in IIT-M

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old daily wage labourer was crushed to death at IIT-Madras on Tuesday after thick marble slabs tilted on him, police said. According to police, the deceased identified as V Vijay, a resident of Somangalam near Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district was working for a granite-cum-marble company in Vaanagaram in Maduravoyal.

The incident occurred when he and two others were delivering slabs for construction work inside the campus. While Vijay and two of his counterparts successfully delivered the slabs at the first point using ropes, their attempt turned awry near the Electrical Science Department.

The driver continued to reverse the vehicle without paying heed to the screams of the workers. When the vehicle ran over a concrete stone, the slabs tilted to the other side and Vijay got stuck. He was taken to a hospital inside the campus, but was declared ‘brought dead’. Search is on for absconding driver.