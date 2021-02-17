Sculpting a comeback

R Satish babu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The scratch and scrunch of stone, the sonorous ‘tonk tonk’ of hammer and chisel, the high-pitched banshee-like screech of the drill all these were silenced for most part of 2020, pushing many a sculptor into distress.

But with the resumption of economic activities, sculptors of Mamallapuram create new shapes of hope and faith as their works of Lord Ganesha, Kali Amman, Murugan and his peacock, and a few idols of Buddha vie for attention among a wide range of deities and animal figurines.