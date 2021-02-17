STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Why stop a course, trouble students?’

Explore chances of retaining scrapped courses under TN quota policy, says HC

Published: 17th February 2021 06:23 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to explore the possibility of carrying out the admission process in Anna University for the two courses under the State reservation rule for this year alone.

Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing a plea on the differences of Central government’s insistence that Anna University follow only 49.5 per cent reservation and not the State’s 69 per cent in the admissions, resulting in suspension of the two courses — M Tech in Biotech and Computational Biology.

The counsel for the Central government said that the Centre allowed universities to carry out admissions this year only due to the pandemic, of which only eight institutions were allowed. However, the judge replied, “If you have allowed universities to admit, they will only follow the State reservation policy. Why stop a course and put the students’ education in jeopardy?”

However, the counsel expressed that the bone of contention is on the nine super numeric seats if the State reservation rule is introduced and also maintained that allowing 45 seats as per the Central reservation rule in the courses will not be an issue. The judge questioned that “Shouldn’t it be 69 per cent of reservation in all admissions carried in educational institutions across Tamil Nadu until the Supreme Court decides on the issue?”

Insisting that admissions must be held this year for the waiting students and all the departments must come up with a solution to solve the crisis, the judge directed both the Central government and UGC counsels to seek instructions from the authorities concerned to explore the possibility of admissions under the State reservation rule.

Madras High Court Anna University
