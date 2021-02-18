Man with three blocks gets new lease of life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Promed Hospital successfully treated a 73-year-old man, who had 100 per cent blockage in all three major heart vessels. According to a statement from the hospital, Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram, chief cardiologist, treated the patient using the Chronic Total Occlusion Percutaneous Coronary Intervention technique. The patient who is a diabetic was also on dialysis apart from having hypertension and elevated cholesterol. Due to this, a bypass could was not feasible.

Diagnosis and tests revealed he had total blockage in all three major coronary vessels, a rare condition.

Dr Kalyanasundaram, said, “The successful CTO PCI is a proof that any blockage can be opened despite complexity of the procedure. This should give hope for patients with similar conditions, and who have been told that they have no choice.” He added both antegrade and retrograde techniques were utilised to help clear blockages and the patient was normal in a couple of days.