One dies of asphyxiation while attempting to repair well

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barely days after three men asphyxiated to death after inhaling poisonous fumes in Katrambakkam near Sriperumbudur, a 52-year-old man died after inhaling poisonous gases while attempting to repair a 30-feet-deep well, which allegedly had sewage seepage, in Alapakkam in Maduravoyal.

The deceased was identified as Ravi. Kasi (50) who was also called for the work has been admitted to a hospital, said the police. According to police, the house owner called Ravi for the work as he was the one who dug up the well when the house was constructed.

An officer said Kasi was the first one to get into the well but got out quickly after inhaling gases, but Ravi who followed Kasi into the well fell unconscious, police said. On information, fire department personnel were pressed into service to carry out rescue operation. Ravi’s body was sent for postmortem to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.