STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

What’s your role in this game?

Race wound up being one of the most highly-rated card games around, but San Juan is certainly worth your time as well; and here’s why.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: San Juan is, for all intents and purposes, a blood relative of Race for the Galaxy. The foundation of both games was developed together before Andreas Seyfarth and Tom Lehmann decided to go their separate ways with the design. Race wound up being one of the most highly-rated card games around, but San Juan is certainly worth your time as well; and here’s why.

In San Juan, you are responsible for developing the titular city by constructing a variety of plantations and urban buildings. Like Puerto Rico before it (and New Frontiers since), every turn a role is selected and all players get to perform the action of that role; however, the person who selected the role will get a bonus of some sort. You carry on doing this until someone’s constructed their 12th building and whoever has the most points wins.

San Juan’s role selection is a brilliant system that was at the heart of Puerto Rico’s popularity, and it hasn’t aged badly at all. The constant push and pull is phenomenal — do you pick a particular role because you need the bonus, or do you count on someone else selecting it and doing something that sets you up first? 
The need to constantly evaluate the timing of everything you need is absolutely wonderful.

The other bit of excellence at San Juan’s core is in the DNA it shares with Race for the Galaxy — every card you want to play is going to cost you, and that cost can only be paid by discarding other cards from your hand. Each and every card you discard is an opportunity that you might never see again, so that choice is almost always an agonising one. However, you’ve got to spend cards to build cards and so you’re forced to constantly adapt to whatever the game throws your way.

The cards themselves are just varied enough to keep every game feeling fresh without making you feel like you’re drowning under the weight of too many options; something Race for the Galaxy, as much as I love it, is occasionally guilty of doing. Overall, San Juan feels like a sleek and streamlined game — looking at your initial hand of cards, you may be able to see your path to victory but, if not, you’ll certainly be able to identify something to go after in the short-term.

San Juan deserves more acclaim than it’s received. It’s a wonderful game in its own right, but more than that, it’s wonderfully accessible. There are many games that share its mechanics, and many of them are extremely good; but when it comes to this genre of clever card game, San Juan could and should be anybody’s first port of call.

Arjun Sukumaran

http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp