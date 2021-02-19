STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, passengers from Brazil, South Africa to be screened at Chennai airport

Published: 19th February 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport, Passengers

Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department started testing passengers coming from Brazil and South Africa after the new variant from these countries were detected in India. Speaking to the press at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “Though we insist that passengers come with RT PCR reports, like the UK passengers, we are also testing passengers from Brazil and South Africa at the airport.

This was the instruction given by the Union Government and also the State.” The Health Secretary also said that Covaxin session sites in the State has been increased to 35. The Health Department requested the Union Health Ministry to include people from politicians, judiciary and also journalists in the vaccine priority drive. “The State has 14.8 lakh doses of Covid vaccine,” added Radhakrishnan. Former health minister Dr H V Hande, received the second dose of vaccine at KMCH.

Vaccine update
The State vaccinated 20,440 people on Thursday. Among 20,440 people, 14,813 are health care workers, 3,500 are frontline workers and 2,127 are in police. Meanwhile, 6,086 people received second dose and 14,354 received the first dose on the day.

Comments

