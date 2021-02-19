TN yet to convert TDR certificates into Demat format

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the State government has given legal sanctity to development right certificates (DRCs) to strengthen the statutory provision for acquiring land through transferable development rights (TDRs) last year, official sources said most of special DRCs and DRCs are pending for complete utilisation.

It is learnt that development rights certificates were being issued from 2012 even prior to amending the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act by introducing a second amendment in July 2018. TDRs allow governments to acquire land in exchange for development rights. These rights allow for properties or land to be developed in other areas of the city and those having TDRs can use rights themselves or sell them to developers.

Sources said as per the guidelines issued for Transfer of Development Rights, the DRC shall be valid initially for a period of five years and may be renewed for five years more subject to payment of revalidation fixed by the authority from time to time.

According to information available since 2012, a total of 89 DRCs were being issued, of which only 16 were being put to use while 22 are partially used highlighting a lack of awareness about TDRs. Meanwhile, seven special DRCs issued by the Slum Clearance Board are yet to be utilised for the last six years.

While some of the DRC’s validity expired and they have been renewed, the bigger challenge is that the tool of land acquisition is yet to get popularised. TDR is compensation in the form of Floor Space Index (FSI) or Development Rights which shall entitle the owner for construction of built-up-area. This FSI credit is issued in a certificate called the Development Right Certificate (DRC).

The DRC will be issued by Member-Secretary of the Planning Authorities, under his signature and endorse thereon in writing in figures and in words, the FSI credit in square metres of the built-up area to which the owner or lessee is entitled, the place from where it is generated and the rate of plot as prescribed in the guideline value issued by the Registration Department for concerned year.