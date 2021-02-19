STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tondiarpet and Royapuram record near zero active Covid cases

The active cases in Chennai have come down to one per cent with Tondiarpet and Royapuram becoming the first zones to record near zero per cent active cases.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The active cases in Chennai have come down to one per cent with Tondiarpet and Royapuram becoming the first zones to record near zero per cent active cases. They were also among the first to record highest number of cases in the initial months of lockdown.

According to  Greater Chennai Corporation data, there are 70 active cases in Tondiarpet and 81 active cases in Royapuram. Tondiarpet had also topped the sero-survey conducted in July by the civic body to identify antibodies against the virus.

Among the 866 persons surveyed in the zone, 383 samples had antibodies, which is 44.2 per cent. Royapuram zone had the second highest number with 34.4 per cent of the samples having antibodies.
Rest of all the zones in the city have one per cent active cases. Chennai’s active cases stand at 1,604. The city recorded 4,127 deaths till date.

As many as 2,33,779 people tested positive and 2,28, 048 have recovered. Officials say that focused testing is the key to keep cases under control. “We are testing in big offices, industries, and companies. The positivity rate is also low comparatively. The specific zones that we are testing may show a short spike in case growth but overall there is no huge spike,” said a corporation official.  

He further added that close to 95 per cent of beds are vacant in the government hospitals. However, the Covid wards are still functioning in full swing in anticipation of any spike. Presently, Anna Nagar has the highest number of active cases (157), followed by Kodambakkam (153).  Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Valasaravakkam and Adyar zones have more than 100 active cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royapuram Chennai Tondiarpet COVID 19
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp