Disablity activists say new Chennai Metro stretch is nightmare come true

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly opened Phase 1 Extension Metro has swanky interiors but fails to address an important aspect lack of accessibility for the physically challenged. Passengers who are physically challenged found to their discomfort that the new stations too have high ticket counters, lack of tactiles and no texturing of stairs making it difficult for them to navigate.

Travelling from Wimco Nagar to the High Court, disability rights activists had to change their initial plan of taking a trip until Thiruvottiyur to assess the accessibility features as most lifts were not operational in the new stations. “Kaladipet, Toll Gate and Thiruvottiyur Stations have no lifts yet. Lifts are only operational at Wimco Nagar, because it is a junction,” said one of the metro staff at Thiruvottiyur.

However, those in wheelchairs face other difficulties. “Inside the washroom, flush is behind while it has to be on the side, soap dispenser is not reachable and there is no emergency switch. Similarly, ticket counters are very high, making it impossible to buy a ticket without external help,” said Sathish Kumar, who has locomotor disability.

The gap between each grill in the rain water drain inlets on the platform is too wide causing wheelchairs, walking sticks and crutches to get stuck. Even the wheelchair provided by the Chennai Metro Rail get stuck on these grills.

“For the visually impaired, navigating until the train is a major issue. Tactile paving is absent in a lot of places. Some of the tiles are also very slippery,” said B Ezhilarasi. Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability rights activist added, “The lift switches have Grade 2 Braille. Lot of Indians do not know Braille 2. Many of the issues raised like improper lighting and highlights have not been addressed at all.” When contacted, an official said they would take the complaints into consideration and look at possible corrections.