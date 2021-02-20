STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-challan portal in motion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The e-challan portal, as part of Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS)- taking care of online and offline mode of receipts for Government of Tamil Nadu, was launched by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on behalf of the Finance Department.

All government income/ collections, received by the treasury, will be routed through IFHRMS. State Bank of India has provided payment gateway facility with multi-mode options for online payments. Under offline mode, e-challan to be generated from portal and can be paid at any SBI Branches.

The launch was also graced by the deputy chief minister O Pannerselvam, chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan, additional chief secretary (Finance) S Krishnan, principal secretary/commissioner of Treasuries & Accounts Kumar Jayant, and UNN Maiya, GM (NW 2) of SBI.

Citizens, government institutions and local bodies can login to www. karuvoolam. tn.gov.in to pay
government fee

