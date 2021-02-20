Filling hearts with art

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the coronavirus pandemic, art became an expression of hope and a symbol of resilience for people from across the globe. From those in retirement homes deciding to learn a new language while confined to their spaces to youngsters curating virtual gigs and creative workshops, art and its affiliated-platforms provided the community with a semblance of normalcy.

While this nurtured respect and values in the hearts of the larger community for traditional artists and artisans, in most cases, it certainly did not translate into tangible sustenance. The pandemic took its toll and there was a struggle for survival. However, there was help coming from different pockets from local communities to those across the globe to help pandemichit craftspersons and their businesses.

Ten 10 Fair Fest, an art and music festival organised by Loka House, a creative commune in Auroville, was one such avenue that helped support local artisans, home-grown entrepreneurs and artists find takers for their products during the outbreak. Four months since its inception and three successful editions of the festival later, the makers of fair are back with the fourth edition. But with bigger dreams this time.

Community spirit

Themed ‘Love and Happiness’, Anuradha Subramanian, founder of Loka House, assures that the latest offering will ooze copious amounts of both. “We are slowly yet steadily coming out of a pandemic. Everyone has hope in their hearts and we believe that the tenet along with love can uplift society and bring happiness. This is a reason why we wanted to integrate it into the festival. When we wrapped the first edition in October 2020, many appreciated our initiative because it had helped many artisans sell their products. The venue and event oozed energy with 500-odd people and had a vibrant atmosphere.

After months of being confined in their homes, the visitors loved what they were experiencing with matters of safety under check. This is a community- driven, volunteer-driven effort,” she shares. The other editions held in November and December witnessed people from across the country attending this community fest giving them a chance to intermingle with a diverse crowd and discover local art forms and music. Loka is a creative community located near Auroville founded over two years ago.

“When we were in a lockdown, Loka came alive as it was a group of artists who were stuck together. This is a co-living space that supports creative arts and is a space for inspired and original co-creation. We have been hosting artists for over two years and it has grown exponentially. While this is not a permanent living community, people can stay here, experience and get exposed to creative arts,” she says.

Fun, fair and friends

The fair is now all set to bring in a breath of fresh air for both buyers and sellers, tells the founder. “While shopping, one can groove to the beats of indie artistes, gorge on delicious eats whipped up by upcoming chefs, attend workshops in between, and unwind in a cosy corner with friends when the feet are finally tired. Ten 10, is a space where people can explore many things under the sky and folks can try their hand at something they have never done before.

We are providing a carefully curated experience,” she details. Some of the experiential features that will be dotting the festival, besides the artisanal products, include a mime workshop, astrology workshop, hula hooping, archery; a line-up of indie music and dance by artistes — from Hindustani, Greek acoustic, folk reggae, jazz music, African tribal beats, beatboxing to gipsy dance. “For Ten10, the biggest USP is the human connection.

The audience gets to connect with the people behind the amazing products and those trying to make a difference. We want to celebrate that things are slowly getting back to normal,” notes Anuradha. The organisers will also be creating a one-of-a-kind exclusive Hemp Zone dedicated to sharing knowledge about the hemp Industry. “It will give visitors a chance to engage with a variety of established hemp companies and startups showcasing the best of hemp food, body care, textiles, paper and medicine,” she explains.

The Ten 10 Fair Fest will be held on February 27 and 28, at Talipot on Old Auroville Road. For details and tickets, call: 8056795810 or visit Instagram page loka_house_

The fair will be kid-friendly and pet-friendly with limited options for camping on day-1 of the event.

What more

