Marriage fraud: Andhra man arrested for cheating Chennai divorcee of Rs 10 lakh

The accused Manoharan who has a wife and two children allegedly approached the woman through a popular matrimonial site claiming to be a divorcee with a monthly income of Rs 3 lakh

Published: 20th February 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:44 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested a 45-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for cheating a 40-year-old divorcee in the city of Rs 10 lakh on the promise of marriage.

The victim who has a son from her previous marriage had registered on a popular matrimonial site. The accused Manoharan allegedly approached her claiming to be a divorcee with a monthly income of Rs 3 lakh.

While the woman agreed for the marriage and gifted him a mobile phone among other valuables, Manoharan left for Andhra Pradesh and was in touch with the victim over phone.

A few days later, Manoharan informed her that he met with an accident and was in need of Rs 10 lakh for medical expenses.

However, after she sent him the sum through an online transaction, Manoharan allegedly ended the communication with her completely.

Based on her complaint, Adyar traffic cell traced the accused in Chittoor.

After enquiry, police said that he was not divorced as he claimed but had been living with his wife and two children.

Police said that he posted his profile on matrimonial sites claiming to be divorced to cheat single women looking for a life partner and make a quick buck.

Manoharan was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Further investigation is on to find out whether he cheated any other women in the city.

